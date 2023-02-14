AP CM YS Jagan To Visit Pulivendula, Jammalamadugu Tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Jammalamadugu and Pulivendula assembly constituencies tomorrow, February 15. The chief minister will participate in the foundation stone laying ceremony of JSW steel plant in Sunnapu Rallapalli.

JSW Steel Limited would invest Rs 8,800 crore in two phases for setting up the steel plant in Sunnapu Rallapalli village in Kadapa district. In the first phase, Rs 3,300 crore will be invested by the company and one million tonnes of steel will be produced in the first year. This will be upgraded to two million tonnes in the second year before hitting the three-million tonne mark subsequently.

He will also attend a wedding reception of Muli Balaramireddy’s son in Puilivendula.

YS Jagan will leave his residence at Tadepalli and reach Sunnapu Rallapalli in Jammalamadugu at 10.50 am. After participating in the foundation stone laying ceremony, YS Jagan will leave for Pulivendula at 1.40 pm. He will reach Tadepalli at 4.30 pm after attending the wedding reception.