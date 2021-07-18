AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is slated to visit the Polavaram Project site on Monday to review the progress. He will hold a review meeting with the Department of Water Resources officials and will issue directions over the steps to be taken to complete the project by the deadline.

He will leave Thadepalli at 10.10 am on Monday and reach the Polavaram project site at 11 am by helicopter. He will visit the Polavaram project site and review the development works and the progress between 11.10 –12 noon. He will visit the sluice gates, coffer dam at the project.

A review meeting will be held with water department officials and those involved in the construction of the dam works from 12 noon to 1 p.m. He will then depart and reach his residence at 2.15 pm.

Earlier the Chief Minister held a Parliamentary Party meeting with the YSRCP MPs and chalked out a strategy to be adopted in the upcoming Parliament Monsoon Session. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the MPs to raise Polavaram, privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Rayalseema Lift Irrigation Scheme(RLIS), Krishna River Board Management(KRBM), among other major issues pertaining to the State in the Parliament.

The YSRCP MPs would raise the issue of investment clearance of Rs 55,656 crore for the revised estimated cost of the Polavaram project, which has been pending for 29 months, and added that they would request the Central Government to release Rs 33,000 crore related to R&R works of the project immediately.

