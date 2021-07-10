AP CM YS Jagan to Visit Polavaram on July 14

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will visit the Polavaram project on July 14. The AP government has made all arrangements to complete the construction of the project within the stipulated schedule. Jagan will visit the Polavaram project to review the progress of the project works.

District Collector Kartikeya Mishra on Saturday held a review meeting with officials in the wake of CM Jagan's visit to Polavaram on the 14th of this month.

West Godavari district SP Narayan Nayak, Polavaram project engineer-in-chief Narayana Reddy and officials were present on the occasion. It is learned that the government has directed the authorities to complete the construction work of the project as soon as possible.