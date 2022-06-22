AP CM YS Jagan To Visit Paris On June 28

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would be visiting France on a four-day personal visit from June 28.

As per the CMO office release he and his wife YS Bharati would be attending the convocation ceremony of their elder daughter Harishini Reddy, who is pursuing her Masters course in Business Administration (MBA) at the prestigious INSEAD Business School at Fontainebleau in Paris.

He will be leaving on the 28th and reach Paris on the 29th. After attending the convocation ceremony he will return to the State on July 2, CMO sources say.