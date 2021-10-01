AP CM YS Jagan To Visit Kadapa On October 2

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Pulivendula as part of his two-day visit to the YSR Kadapa district.

He will leave from Tadepalli at noon on October 2 and reach Kadapa Airport at 4 pm. After holding a short meeting with the local leaders at the helipad in Idupulapaya at 4.20 pm, he will reach the YSR Estate and stay there for the night.

On the 3rd, on the occasion of his father-in-law, Dr. EC Gangi Reddy's first death anniversary, the Chief Minister will pay respects at his tomb near the Loyola Degree College Road in Pulivendula,at 10 am in the morning. YS Jagan will then attend a prayer meeting at 10.30 am at the auditorium in Bhakarapuram. After the prayer session, he will go to his residence in Bhakarapuram at 11.40 am. From there he will leave for Kadapa Airport at 12.40 pm and reach Gannavaram Airport at 1.30 pm, and reach his residence at Tadepalli at 2 pm.

Before that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) on October 2 at Vijayawada. The programmes under CLAP and Jagananna Swacha Sankalpam would be held for 100 days.

