AP CM YS Jagan To Visit Kadapa On February 20

KADAPA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is slated to visit the YSR Kadapa district on the 20th of this month. District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju directed the officials to ensure that all arrangements for his visit are completed. He held a meeting at the Spandana Hall in the Collectorate with Joint Collectors Gautami, Saikanth Varma, Dhyanachandra, DRO Malola, and RDO Dharmachandra Reddy about the arrangements to be made.

The Chief Minister is likely to attend the wedding of the daughter of Deputy Chief Minister SB Amzath Basha in Kadapa on the 20th of this month. The meeting was attended by Special Collector Rammohan, DWMA, APMIP, MEPMA PDs Yadubhushan Reddy, Madhusudan Reddy, Rammohan Reddy, DMHO Nagraj, CPO Venkat Rao, Tourism Officer Rajasekhar Reddy, Additional SP Mahesh Kumar, DSP Shiva Reddy, Samagra Shiksha PD Prabhakar, and others.

DSP B Venkata Shiva Reddy said that in the wake of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's coming to Kadapa for the wedding of Deputy CM SB Amzath Basha on the 20th of this month, heavy security is being set up at Jayaraj Gardens where the function is going to be held. The meeting was attended by CIs Ashok Reddy, Sadasivaiah, Sriram Srinivasulu, SI M Manjunath Reddy, and other police staff.

Also Read: Punganur-Palamaner Bypass Road A Reality Thanks To YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy