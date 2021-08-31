AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Tadepalli after concluding his personal visit to Shimla on Tuesday. He will be visiting YSR Kadapa district to observe the death anniversary of the former chief minister and his father late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s which falls on September 2nd. As part of his schedule, the Chief Minister will leave Gannavaram Airport for Kadapa at 3.30 pm tomorrow.

He will arrive at Idupulapaya at 4.50 pm in a special helicopter, where he will conduct a meeting with the YSR Congress Party leaders and spend the night at the guest house on the YSR Estate.

September 2nd Schedule‌

The Chief Minister will pay respects to the late leader at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya at 9.30 am marking the occasion of the death of the late leader Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy. He will be joined by his family members and local leaders and pay tributes to the late leader. He is slated to meet the local party leaders and return to Tadepalli on the same day. He will leave Kadapa Airport at 11.30 am and reach Tadepalli at 12.45 pm.

YSR Kadapa District Collector V Vijay Rama Raju on Saturday held a review meeting with the officials of the district administration on the arrangements to be made for the Chief Minister's visit. The Collector directed the officials to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures under the Covid-19 protocols during the Chief minister's y visit to Idupulapaya.

