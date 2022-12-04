AP CM YS Jagan To Visit Kadapa On December 6

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting YSR Kadapa District on December 6.

He is slated to attend the annual Urs celebrations at the famous Ameer Peer Dargah, also known as Pedda Dargah, on Tuesday. The Chief Minister will participate in special prayers on that day.

After the Dargah visit, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the wedding reception of the APSRTC Chairman Duggayapalli Mallikarjuna Reddy’s daughter and bless the newly wedded couple.

YSR Kadapa District administration is making arrangements for the visit of the Chief Minister.

The Ameer Peer Dargah was said to be constructed by Sufi Saint Peerullah Hussaini in 1683. He is believed to be the descendant of Prophet Mohammed. The Dargah is visited by people from various faiths and stands as a symbol of harmony.

The Chief Minister will also participate in several programs on December 2 and 3 in YSR Kadapa district.

