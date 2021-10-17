VIJAYAWADA CENTRAL: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the Marakata Rajarajeswari Devi Temple at Sri Ganapati Sachchidananda Ashram in Dattanagar in Patamata in the city on Monday.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister will leave his residence in Taadepalli at 10.15 am and reach the ashram at 10.30 am. He will visit the temple in the ashram until 10.50.

After the darshan, he will meet Swami Ganapati Sachchidananda and return to Tadepalli at 11.30 am.

Meanwhile, Krishna District Collector J. Nivas and other police officials visited the temple and inspected arrangements and security measures being made in view of the Chief Minister’s visit.

