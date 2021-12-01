AP CM YS Jagan Visit To Flood-Hit Areas In Chittoor on November 2

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit flood-hit areas in Chittoor district on the 2nd of this month. His schedule for the Chittoor trip has been finalized. He will also visit Nellore and YSR Kadapa districts after this visit. Earlier, the Chief Minister had conducted an aerial survey in the flood-affected districts.

The Chief Minister will reach Renigunta Airport at 3.30 pm. He will depart by road at 3.40 pm and reach Vedalacheruvu EST Colony in Renigunta mandal at 3.55 pm and speak to the colony residents. He will reach Papanayudupeta in the Yerpadu mandal at 4.40 pm to inspect the damages there.

From there he will reach the Tiruchanur-Padipeta Cross at 5.10 pm to talk to the victims. He will reach the Padmavati Guest House in Tirupati at 5.40 pm and review the flood situation there with public representatives and officials till 7 pm and stay there for the day.

On the 3rd of November, YS Jagan will leave the Padmavati guest house at 8.30 am and reach Krishnanagar in Tirupati at 8.40 am to talk to the victims.

He will reach Autonagar at 9.25 am and speak to the residents there. From there he will leave from Renigunta Airport and reach Nellore district at around 10.30 am in the morning.

Andhra Pradesh has been experiencing very heavy rainfall during the past several days which has badly affected the districts of Chittoor, Nellore, and YSR Kadapa districts, causing widespread destruction and claiming 44 lives in Andhra Pradesh, 16 in Tamil Nadu, 15 in Karnataka and three in Kerala.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a cyclonic storm is likely to hit the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Saturday morning. It said a low-pressure layover south Thailand and its neighbourhood at 8.30 am, which is likely to emerge into the Andaman Sea during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by December 2 and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours, an IMD statement said. It is then likely to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts around Saturday morning.

