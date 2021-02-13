AP CM YS Jagan To Visit Antarvedi Temple On Rathasapthami Day To Flag Off New Chariot

EAST GODAVARI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is slated to visit the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple at Antarvedi in Sakhinetipalle Mandal East Godavari district on the 19th of this month, which also marks the holy Rathasapthami day.

Speaking to the media on Friday after inspecting the new chariot that was built recently, the Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said that there was a possibility of the chariot being taken out by devotees on the day of Rathasapthami and that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had desired to come to Antarvedi on the occasion.

Speaking further he said that the State government had directed the CBI to conduct an inquiry over the destruction of the old chariot keeping in mind the sentiments of devotees and with the Opposition expressing doubts over the incident. However, it is rather sad that the CBI has not taken any action on this so far, he rued.

The Minister said that as part of the inauguration of the chariot,consecration ceremonies would be conducted, and on the third day Purnahuthi rituals would be performed. Sharda peethadipathi Sri Swarupanandendra Saraswati Mahaswamy would also be attending the function, he stated.

The District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy stated that commemorating the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyana Mahotsavam at Antarvedi, all the district officials should coordinate and cooperate for the success of the event. A review meeting was conducted on Friday where Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi and sub-collector Himanshu Kaushik and other officials were present. The Collector said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would attend the event and security arrangements should be organised during his visit. On Rathasapthami, the deities will be taken in procession on Surya Vahanam marking the beginning of the Kalyana Mahostavam.

The Collector also said that the festival would start in Antarvedi with Surya Prabha Vahana, Dhupa Seva and Mudrikalankarana Sevas on February 19 and the Swami Teppostavam would be held on February 28. Officials were directed to take specific measures with regard to Coronavirus, in view of the pilgrims coming to witness the event. The Collector said that around 130 APSRTC buses would be operated to Antarvedi for the pilgrims' convenience.