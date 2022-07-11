AP CM YS Jagan Visakhapatnam Tour Itinerary For July 13

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is slated to visit Visakhapatnam on July 13 where he will release financial assistance to the beneficiaries of the YSR Vahana Mitra Scheme 2022-23. As per a release from the CMO's office, the Chief Minister's schedule for the trip was confirmed as given below.

The Chief Minister will reach the VizagAirpot on July 13 at 10:30 am in the morning.

From there YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will reach the Andhra University Engineering College grounds at 11:05 am, where he will visit the stalls and also view the photo exhibition related to the YSR Vahana Mitra Scheme till 11:15 am.

There will be a photo session with the beneficiaries after which there will be a Video presentation about the scheme till 11:47.

At 12:20 cheques to the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme beneficiaries will be presented and the Chief Minister will reach the airport at 12:30. From 12:55 pm he will have a brief interaction with the local YSRCP party cadre till 1:15 pm. YS will leave the Vizag airport at 1:20 and reach Gannavaram airport.

The YSR Vahana Mitra scheme by the AP state government is providing an annual cash incentive of Rs 10,000 to eligible auto, taxi, and maxi cab drivers for recurring expenses such as insurance and maintenance of the vehicle to procure fitness certificates among other documents.

Also Read: CM YS Jagan to Release Annual Cash Incentive Under YSR Vahana Mitra on July 13