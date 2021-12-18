AP CM YS Jagan Visakhapatnam Tour Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated a flyover at NAD junction and launched six development projects of Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority in Vishakapatnam here on Friday.

Later, the Chief Minister attended the marriage function of the daughter of Vizianagaram DCCB Chairman Nekkala Naidu Babu at AU Convention Centre. He blessed the new couple Divya Naidu and Subhash.

He inaugurated VUDA Park and the other four projects of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation. Later, the Chief Minister attended the marriage reception of the granddaughter of Hon’ble Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu at Vizag Conventions in PR Palem and blessed the new couple Niharika and Raviteja.

The six projects of Vishakapatnam Metro Region Development Authority launched by the Chief Minister includes a commercial complex at Pitapuram Colony constructed with a cost of Rs 7.5 crore, 9 KM two-way road from Anandapuram junction to Boni Village constructed with a cost of Rs 7.55 crore, two-way road from Madhurawada law college to Rushikonda beach with a cost of Rs 7.50 crore, two-way road from Vishaka Valley School to Beech road with a cost of Rs 6.97 crore, marriage hall in Chinamushidiwada constructed with a cost of Rs 5.14 crore and a community hall in Thatichetlapalem constructed with a cost of Rs 1.56 crore.

Along with the VUDA park, the Chief Minister also inaugurated multileveled mechanized automatic car parking in Jagadamba junction constructed with a cost of Rs 11.45 Crore, Maharani Vidya Devi high school in Dandu Bazar modernized at a cost of Rs 11.45 crore, town hall modernized at a cost of Rs 4.24 crore and municipal hall modernized at a cost of Rs 7.16 crore.

Also Read: Know About UP's Longest Ganga Expressway