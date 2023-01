Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposed tour to Visakhapatnam on January 28 has been cancelled. This was confirmed by the district administration.

The CM was scheduled to attend Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham Varshika Mahotsav at Pendurthi. Later he was supposed to attend wedding receptions hosted by MP’s MVV Satyanarayana and B. Satyavathi at different places.