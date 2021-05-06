AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has virtually inaugurated APSRTC Bus depot, Punganur and RTC Area Hospital, Kadapa from his camp office here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that he was happy to inaugurate both RTC depot and RTC hospital, which would benefit the public and also RTC employees. He commended the efforts of RTC officials for bringing a hospital in these tough times and servicing along with the Health Department. He said that the hospital will provide better medical services to the RTC employees and reiterated that he had kept his word by establishing a bus depot and a hospital.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said that the previous government had tried to privatise APSRTC by closing down the depots, however, the firm got a new lease of life by merging RTC with the government. Despite having about Rs 3,600 crore burden every year with the merging of 50,000 workers, the government has not backed down. He said it is fortunate to have such a Chief Minister who thinks and takes care of every employee.

Minister for Panchayat Raj, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the Punganur town has been a municipality for 40 years without a bus depot. But the Chief Minister has made it a reality by completing and inaugurating the bus depot.

The Punganur bus depot was constructed in an area of ​​seven acres at a total cost of Rs 7.5 crore. While the depot was set up with 65 buses, it was set up as a model depot and equipped with a model workshop. The bus depot was renamed after Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

Similarly, in Kadapa, the area hospital was constructed at a cost of Rs 3.8 crore, and equipped with medical infrastructure worth of Rs 2 crore. The hospital was built in an area of 1.6 acres and employs seven doctors, 25 paramedical staff and housekeeping staff. The hospital provides medical services to RTC employees and retired employees from Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur, Chittoor and Nellore districts.

Deputy CM Alla Nani, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Transport Minister Perni Nani, APSRTC Managing Director RP Thakur, RTC EDs Krishnamohan and Koteshwara Rao and several other officials were present on the occasion. MPs Mithun Reddy and Reddappa from Punganur, Deputy CM Amjad Basha from Kadapa, MP YS Avinash Reddy, Kadapa Mayor Suresh Babu and other leaders were present at the event.

