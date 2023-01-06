VISAKHAPATNAM: The three-day Global Health Summit will begin on Friday in the port city of Visakhapatnam from January 6 to 8, 2023. The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) is conducting the 16th event, and reports state that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will virtually address the conference on Friday.

Over 450 Indian-origin doctors and medical professionals from all over the world are participating in this three-day conference at Novatel Hotel by AAPI.

The AAPI, founded in 1982, represents a global group of more than 80,000 practicing Indian physicians from all medical and surgical specialties in the U.S.

The focus this year will be on mental health, infant and maternal mortality as well as medical jeopardy and Research Poster presentations by medical students. Panel discussions by International Medical Education experts and National Medical Council Board officials and mentoring of Young Professionals are among the topics of discussion.

A Walkathon on the 8h will be held on the RK Beach to highlight issues related to mental health stigma and prevention of Childhood Obesity, etc.

Also Read: Cinema Halls Can Prevent Moviegoers from Carrying Outside Food Items : Supreme Court