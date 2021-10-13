AP CM YS Jagan Vijaya Dashami Greetings to Telugus

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished the people of the State of Andhra Pradesh a happy Dasara. On the occasion of the three important days of Durgashtami, Maharnavami, and Vijayadashami, the Chief Minister wished the people of Telugu states and Telugus all over the world.

Durgashtami, Maharnavami, and Vijayadashami are three very important days during the Dasara festival in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The people of this state observe Vijayadashami and pray to Goddess Durga who defeated the demon Mahishasura. Dasara is celebrated for ten days in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister had earlier was on a two-day tour to Tirumala and Vijayawada where he presented the silk robes to the Lord Venkateswara Swamy and Goddess Kanaka Durga on account of the Brahmaotsavams and Dasara festival on behalf of the State Government.

Also Read: Andhra CM YS Jagan in Tirumala: Venkateswara Swamy Darshan, Tulabharam Completed

Durga Ashtami will begin on October 12 at 9:47 p.m. and will last till October 13 at 08:07 p.m. Between 02:03 PM and 02:49 PM, the auspicious muhurat, Vijaya muhurat, will fall.

Click here for more details: Navratri Day 8 Goddess Mahagauri Color, Naivedyam, Puja Vidhi and Mantras