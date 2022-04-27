AP CM YS Jagan Video Conference With PM Modi Over COVID Measures

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday participated in the video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the prevailing COVID situation and discussed the preventive measures to control its spread.

Later, the Chief Minister held a review meeting with Health Department officials and directed them to implement COVID preventive measures effectively. He instructed the officials to ensure that the incidents at RUIA hospital are not repeated in the state and added that the numbers for lodging complaints should be displayed at Arogya Mitra kiosks. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the complaint numbers should be made clearly visible on 104, 108, and Thalli Bidda vehicles. He said one or two such incidents will tarnish the reputation of the system and directed the officials to be on alert and set up an effective protocol to ensure they are not repeated.

The Chief Minister said Police Department should be more vigilant and alert and directed them to take strict measures to ensure the incident at Vijayawada Hospital, where a woman was sexually assaulted, is not repeated. He said CI and SI were suspended in this issue due to their negligence. He reiterated that the state government has given top priority to Education, Medical Health, Agriculture, and Police Departments and said these departments should function more effectively.

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, Chief Secretary Dr. Sameer Sharma, DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy, Chief Minister’s Special Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy, Health Principal Secretary (COVID Management and Vaccination) Muddada Ravi Chandra, Home Principal Secretary Kumar Viswajeet and other officials were present in the meeting.

