VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister inaugurated a 2-day trade carnival titled Vanijya Utsavam-2021 in Vijayawada. The export trade event is being held at SS Convention in Vijayawada. The event is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the theme of ''Showcasing India as a Rising Economic Force''. The event will witness participation from Embassies, Policymakers, Industry Associations, Leading & Potential Exporters, Export Testing Labs, Export Promotion Councils.

The Chief Minister visited various stalls and spoke to several MSMEs who are contributing to the export basket of AP. He also inspected the different types of commodities being exported from the State. He had a live interaction with budding entrepreneurs and potential exporters.

The event aims to create a platform that facilitates the cordial meetings of Exporters/potential exporters with policymakers, Industry Players, and Export facilitators.

