AP CM YS Jagan Urges Officials to Quickly Resolve Grievances

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the flood-affected villages in various assembly constituencies of Chittoor and Nellore districts on Friday. On the second day of the tour, the Chief Minister started from Padmavati guest house to Krishna Nagar, Saraswati Nagar of Tirupati Municipal Corporation and inspected the damaged roads and houses and further interacted with the flood victims. As people brought their concerns to the notice of the Chief Minister, he immediately directed the officials to resolve their grievances at the earliest. Also, the Chief Minister instructed the District Collector to take special measures to create employment opportunities for the youth who lost their livelihood during floods.

The Chief Minister personally visited Vijayakumari of Saraswati Nagar, who was severely injured in a road accident and is receiving treatment, upon her request to meet him. He inspected the bridge over the Swarnamukhi River at Tiruchanur-Padipeta, which was washed away during floods.

Later, he visited a photo exhibition depicting the flood intensity in the Muthlareddipalle area, along with Chandragiri and Tirupati constituencies. He also enquired women on the response of the officials during the floods and regarding compensation provided to them. The women thanked the Chief Minister for his support and told him that officials have responded well and helped them during floods. He assured them that all measures will be taken to prevent such floods in the future.

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of people who had displayed unparalleled bravery in the floods of the Swarnamukhi River which was overflowing with heavy rains and also felicitated Police Constable Prasad and honored three others Srinivas Reddy, Madhu, and Reddappa, who played a vital role in flood relief operations.

During his tour, the employees in Saraswati Nagar took the PRC issue to the notice of the Chief Minister, to which he assured that an announcement will be made in the coming 10 days as the process is getting completed.

Later, the Chief Minister headed to Nellore district from Renigunta Airport and visited the flood-affected areas in the district. Firstly, he inspected the damaged R&B road at Devarapalem and the Nellore-Mulumudi-Tatiparthi road in the Nellore Rural Zone. In this regard, the District Collector informed that temporary road restoration works are being carried out at a cost of Rs 18.5 lakh and Rs 50 lakh would be required for permanent repairs. Further, he inspected the damaged Penna river embankment and crops at Jonnawada.