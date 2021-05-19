AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the Socio-Economic Survey 2020-21 at his camp office here on Wednesday. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Planning Ex officio secretary Vijaya Kumar and other officials were present.

Highlights of the Socio-Economic Survey 2020-21 of Andhra Pradesh state. Salient features of the report are as follows:

Priorities of the Government:

NAVARATNALU– Education and Health, Social safety nets and Welfare of women, poor and marginalized Farmer’s welfare Industry and Infrastructure Economic growth Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs)

a. Navaratnalu - Education

Literacy rate of the AP at 67.35% lower than all India’s 72.98%

Financial assistance of Rs.15,000/- to 44.5 lakh eligible BPL mothers under “Jagananna Ammavodi’ -Extended Rs. 6673 crore assistance

-Extended Rs. 6673 crore assistance Jagananna Vidya Kanuka – Distribution of teaching-learning material to 42.34 lakh students of classes I to X

– Distribution of teaching-learning material to 42.34 lakh students of classes I to X Jagananna Gorumudda –Revamped Nutrition enriched mid-day meal – 36.88 lakh students benefitted

–Revamped Nutrition enriched mid-day meal – 36.88 lakh students benefitted Encouraging English medium education .

. Infrastructure development initially in 15,715 schools under ‘Mana Badi Naadu-Nedu’.

Under " Jagananna Vidya Deevena ’ scheme, reimbursed the total fee of 13.26 Lakh SC,ST, BC, Kapu Minority students with Rs.4879 crore.

’ scheme, reimbursed the total fee of 13.26 Lakh SC,ST, BC, Kapu Minority students with Rs.4879 crore. Under ‘Jagananna Vasathi Deevena" support towards food & hostel expenses to 10.89 Lakh eligible SC,ST, BC, Kapu, Minority students.

Health and Women Welfare

COVID-19 pandemic :

: AP state is able to handle the Covid crisis with meticulous planning.

The Government is taking all the measures for control of COVID 19. During the lockdown and curfew times, government is helping the poor

1,80,49,054 samples have been tested in which 14,54,052 have tested positive. The tests done per million in AP is 3.3 lakhs against India’s average of 2.2 lakhs

The government is procuring cryogenic tankers from overseas

AP State is allotted with 590 MT of oxygen per day. The state is utilizing 100% allotted quantity. We requested the Centre to allot 900 MTs of oxygen.

1st dose of vaccine was administered to 53.28 lakh persons while 2nd dose was also administered to 21.64 lakh persons, covering health workers, front line workers and persons aged more than 45 years.

By utilizing State funds, vaccine has been purchased for 45+ age group.

YSR Arogyasri – revamping the state health system

144.07 lakh families with annual income up to Rs.5 lakh to get the benefit

1,577 network hospitals are empanelled and 2,436 procedures are covered under the scheme.

Services under YSR Aarogyasri Trust cover 1,484 empanelled Network Hospitals and 1059 procedures.

Under the scheme, 533670 patients are benefitted with an amount of Rs.1902.35 crores.

Post-operative sustenance allowance @ Rs.225/- per day up to a maximum of Rs. 5000/- per month.

allowance @ Rs.225/- per day up to a maximum of Rs. 5000/- per month. Dr.YSR Kanti Velugu - Mass Eye Screening services to all at free of cost in 6 phases in 3 years on a mission mode.

Empowering Women

Uplifting the poor women under YSR Cheyutha - Rs.4604.13 cr. distributed to 24.55 SC, ST, BC & Minority women in age group of 45 to 60 years

- Rs.4604.13 cr. distributed to 24.55 SC, ST, BC & Minority women in age group of 45 to 60 years 50% reservations to Women in Nominated posts & 50% reservations to Women in Contract works.

YSR Aasara - an amount of Rs. 6,792.21 crores was credited into loan accounts of 87,74,674 women SHG members.

Housing, Social safety nets and Welfare measures

Housing -Under Pedalandariki Illu, 27.94 Lakh house site pattas distributed to all the eligible women beneficiaries and to construct 28.30 lakh Individual Houses in (2) Phases. 15.60 Lakh houses are being taken up under Phase-1 and are named as YSR Jagananna Colonies.

Pensions - all types of pensions worth Rs.1487 crore are being delivered to about 61.73 lakh persons on the first day of every month at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries under YSR Pension Kanuka

- all types of pensions worth Rs.1487 crore are being delivered to about 61.73 lakh persons on the first day of every month at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries under Disabled persons to Rs.3,000/- and Rs.10,000/- to Chronic Kidney Disease patients undergoing Dialysis.

Door delivery of pensions by the Village/Ward Secretariat and Volunteers.

Other welfare initiatives

Free power up to 200 units per month to 15.63 lakh SC and 5.23 lakh ST households - Under Jagjeevan Jyothi scheme

scheme Establishment of 53 new BC Corporations ,

, 2.74 Lakh self-owned Auto/Taxi benefited under YSR Vahana Mitra .

. Y.S.R. Nethanna Nestham– to provide financial support of Rs. 24,000 per annum to every BPL weaver family owning a Handloom - Released Rs.383.79 Crores is released to 81,703 weaver beneficiaries

b. Farmer’s Welfare

Under the “ YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan ” - annual financial assistance of Rs. 13500/- per farmer family (including Rs.6000/- from PM-KISAN) as investment support to the farmers.

52.38 lakh farmer families were benefitted with a total amount of Rs. 17,030 crores Free Crop Insurance - Payment of Crop Insurance Premium by the Government –so far Rs. 1968 crores released to 5.67 lakh farmers

” - annual financial assistance of Rs. 13500/- per farmer family (including Rs.6000/- from PM-KISAN) as investment support to the farmers. Free Crop loans to farmers who availed crop Rs.1.00 lakh and repaid.

Ex-gratia of Rs. 7 lakhs to farmers, Rs. 10 Lakhs to Fishermen under YSR Bima towards rehabilitation of deceased families in case of suicidal deaths

towards rehabilitation of deceased families in case of suicidal deaths 10,778 RBKs established – one in each Village Secretariat with an aim to supply quality inputs like Seeds, Fertilizers & Pesticides in the village.

established – one in each Village Secretariat with an aim to supply quality inputs like Seeds, Fertilizers & Pesticides in the village. Andhra Pradesh stands top in the country in Horticulture crops. Ranks 1st in the productivity of Oil palm, Papaya, Lime, Cocoa, Tomato

crops. Ranks 1st in the productivity of Oil palm, Papaya, Lime, Cocoa, Tomato Out of 54 Jalayagnam Irrigation Projects , 14 Projects are completed and Phase-I completed in 2 Projects. Polavaram and Poola Subbayya and others in progress

, 14 Projects are completed and Phase-I completed in 2 Projects. Polavaram and Poola Subbayya and others in progress Under Y.S.R. Matsyakara Bharosa , relief to marine fishermen families providing during fishing ban period enhanced to Rs.10000/-.

, relief to marine fishermen families providing during fishing ban period enhanced to Rs.10000/-. The total production of food grains in 2020-21 is 168.31lakh tonnes against 175.12 lakh tonnes in 2019-20.

c. Industry and Infrastructure

75% jobs for local youth in all industries to be set up in the state.

Incentives announced to benefit industrialists from SC and ST communities under ‘YSR Jagananna Badugu Vikasam’

“ Dr Y.S.R Navodayam ” program – A new ecosystem for MSMEs.

” program – A new ecosystem for MSMEs. The green-field Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy Airport at Orvakallu, Kurnool is now operational.

4 Non-Major Ports at Machilipatnam, Bhavanapadu Kakinada SEZ and Ramayapatnam are under process of development.

d. State Economy

As per the Advance Estimates for the year 2020-21, the GSDP growth of AP at current prices is 1.58% against Nation’s growth of –3.8%.

AP at current prices is against The Per Capita Income of Andhra Pradesh at current prices increased to Rs.1,70,215 in 2020-21 from Rs.1,68,480 in 2019-20. All India per capita income for 2019-20 stands at Rs.1,34,186.

e. Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs)

UN has sponsored 17 SDGs to be achieved by the year 2030

AP state improved its position rank from 4 in 2018 to Rank 3 in 2019 (latest) in overall SDG ranking among states in the country

its position rank from 4 in 2018 to in 2019 (latest) in overall SDG ranking among states in the country In the latest (2019) rankings by NITI Aayog, AP secured 1 st rank in 2 SDGs - Goal-6(Clean Water and Sanitation) and in Goal-16(Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions)

Goal-6(Clean Water and Sanitation) and in Goal-16(Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions) AP state secured 2 nd rank in 4 SDGs: Goal- 3(Good Health), Goal-8(Decent economic growth), Goal-13(Climate change) and Goal-14(Life below water)

Goal- 3(Good Health), Goal-8(Decent economic growth), Goal-13(Climate change) and Goal-14(Life below water) AP secured 3rd rank in 1 SDG- Goal-1(No Poverty)

Also Read: AP Welfare Calendar 2021-22 Released: Details Inside