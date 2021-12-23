AP CM YS Jagan Unveils Book Sathavasanthala Ghantasala

CM unveils book 'Sathavasanthala Ghantasala: Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released a book titled "Sathavasanthala Ghantasala" at the camp office in Tadepalli, on Wednesday.

The book was published by Cultural department director Regulla Mallikarjuna, as a part of the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of veteran singer Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao and it is a collection of his life events, opinions of his family members, and eminent personalities in various fields.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao, Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargav, and Cultural department director Regulla Mallikarjuna Rao were present on the occasion.

