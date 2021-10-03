AP CM YS Jagan Unveils Book On People's Doctor Dr EC Gangi Reddy

YSR KADAPA: The first death anniversary of late Dr. EC Gangi Reddy, was held on Sunday at Pulivendula. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharathi Reddy, YSRCP State Honorary President YS Vijayamma, late YS George Reddy’s wife YS Bharatamma, and other family members offered special prayers at Dr. EC Gangi Reddy Ghat in the YSR Cemetery Garden

The EC Gangi Reddy Memorial Service was held at YSR Auditorium in Bhakarapuram. A book titled Marapuraani Gnapakam DR EC Gangi Reddy‘ y was unveiled by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after the memorial service.

Speaking at the memorial function, YS Vijayamma said, "Dr. EC Gangireddy was a man of credibility. He provided free medical care to the poor. He won the hearts of the poor through his services,” she said.

DR EC Gangi Reddy Profile

The late Dr. EC Gangireddy was a pediatrician and recognized as a doctor for the poor in the Pulivendula area. The locals who called him the 'people's doctor' believed that he had a magical hand and anyone he touched would be cured of the disease.

Born on April 20, 1949, to EC Siddha Reddy and Thulasamma, EC Gangi Reddy was their second child. He studied from 1st to 5th class at Gollagudur RCM School, 6th to 8th class at ZP High School in Pulivendula, 9th to 11th class at Vemula ZP High School. He completed his MBBS from Benares University in Varanasi. He also completed his PD at the University of Benares. Later, he started his medical practice at YS Raja Reddy Hospital in Pulivendula. Later, Gangi Reddy Hospital was established on Srinivasa Hall Street in Pulivendula and where he provided medical services.

His hospital became very popular and he made a name for himself as a doctor of the poor in the area of ​​Pulivendula. He was recognized in the region as a doctor who worked selflessly for the purpose of healing without any expectations. Apart from the people of the Pulivendula area, patients came to him from all over the Rayalaseema region including Anantapur, Kurnool, and Chittoor districts for getting treatment.

He later established the Dinesh Nursing Home (Gangireddy Hospital) in Bhakarapuram with state-of-the-art medical equipment to provide medical services, keeping in mind the changing times and technology in the field of medicine.

Dr. E.C. Gangi Reddy also forayed into politics and served as the President of the Pulivendula Mandal from 2001 to 2005. He was also involved in the elections and actively campaigned in the constituency in support of the YS family. He had also participated in a 78-km-long padayatra in 2003, in support of the farmers. EC Gangi Reddy passed away last year while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

The memorial service was attended by Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, MP YS Avinash Reddy, MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and several public representatives and people of Pulivendula.

