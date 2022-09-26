AP CM YS Jagan Unveils APIIC Logo

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled the Golden Jubilee logo of (APIIC) at the Camp Office here on Monday.

The APIIC should play a vital role in the development of the State through the transparent Industrial Policy, the Chief Minister said.

Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, APIIC would focus on developing industrial parks and basic amenities, the officials said.

Industries Minister G Amarnath, APIIC Chairman, M Govind Reddy, VC and MD JVN Subrahmanyam and other officials were present.

