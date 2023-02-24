Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released multi-lingual coffee table books on AP Tourism as a run-up to the Global Investors Summit to be held at Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

The Chief Minister released the books on AP Tourism, handicrafts, temples, beaches, soul's space and A to Z table guide, printed by the State Government, at the camp office here on Friday.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that all the books were published in English, German, Spanish and Chinese languages explaining specialties of the State and will be displayed at airport lounges, embassies of different countries and tourism centres. The books also have special articles on tourism in AP and investment-friendly environments.

They told the Chief Minister that the Tourism Department has won the Best Tourism Policy Award and said that other states are also studying the AP Tourism Policy. Congratulating the officials, the Chief Minister said that necessary steps should be taken to make APP a tourism hub in the coming days.

The State which has bagged the top rank in the Ease of Doing Business should be lead in the path of development in all fields and move forward to make it a haven for investments, he said.

Special CS (Tourism) Dr. Rajat Bhargava, Special CS (Industries) R Karikal Valaven and I&PR Commissioner Tumma Vijaykumar Reddy were also present.

