AP CM YS Jagan Unveils Andhra Premier League Logo

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday unveiled the logo of upcoming Andhra Premier League (APL) Twenty-20 tournament. The president and members of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) paid a visit to the Chief Minister at his residence and invited him to the final match on July 17. The two-week tournament will kick-start at the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on July 6. The title match will be played on July 17.

ఆంధ్ర ప్రీమియర్‌ లీగ్‌ టీ– 20 టోర్నమెంట్‌ లోగో ఆవిష్కరించిన సీఎం శ్రీ వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌.

లోగోతో పాటు ఆంధ్ర ప్రీమియర్‌ లీగ్‌ టీ – 20 టీజర్‌ను ఆవిష్కరించిన సీఎం. జులై 6 నుంచి జులై 17 వరకు విశాఖపట్నం డాక్టర్‌ వైయస్‌ఆర్‌ ఏసీఏ వీడీసీఏ ఇంటర్నేషనల్‌ క్రికెట్‌ స్టేడియంలో టోర్నమెంట్, pic.twitter.com/Bwh8mLApyK — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) June 6, 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given its nod to ACA for the conduct of Andhra Premier League (APL) Twenty-20 tournament. In the past, the Indian Cricket Board has allowed Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Saurashtra to conduct Premier League matches on the line of Indian Premier League T-20 tournament.

ACA President P. Sharath Chandra Reddy, Treasurer S.R. Gopinath Reddy, CEO M.V. Shiva Reddy, Governing Council Chairman T. Satyaprasad, members Prasad, Gopala Raju, Technical In-charge Vishnu Dantu and Government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy were among those who were present on the occasion.

