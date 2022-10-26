AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy outlined the necessity of paying priority for proper maintenance of TIDCO houses in order to ensure that they don’t turn into neglected slums. During the review meeting on Housing Department held here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister stressed the need for proper upkeep of TIDCO houses to ensure cleanliness. Maintenance of the houses should be a regular phenomenon, he suggested.

The Chief Minister was informed that so far Rs.5005 crore was spent on housing in the present fiscal while 40, 576 TIDCO houses were already handed over to the beneficiaries. Extending a helping hand to the welfare associations in adopting the best maintenance methods, TIDCO should work in coordination with the representatives of the housing associations, he instructed the housing department officials.

He was told that a total number of 1,10,672 TIDCO houses would be handed over to the beneficiaries by December and the number will reach 1,10, 968 by March next. The officials informed him that the process of registrations in the first phase is also almost over.

While the department has been paying special attention to the construction of the houses sanctioned in Visakhapatnam, works related to basic infrastructure facilities such as electrification are also being expedited in colonies already constructed.

The officials further explained that residents’ welfare associations are being formed in colonies where there are more than 1000 housing units. Awareness is being created among the welfare associations on proper maintenance of sanitation, sewage treatment plants and street lights.

Municipal and Urban Development Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh, APSCL Chairman D. Dora Babu, AP TIDCO Chairman J. Prasanna Kumar, Special CS (Municipal and Urban Development) Y Srilakshmi, Land Administration Chief Commissioner G. Sai Prasad, Special CS (Housing) Ajay Jain, Finance Secretary KVV Satyanarayana, CCLA Secretary A.M.D. Imtiaz, Special Secretary (Housing) Rahul Pande, AP Housing Corporation MD Dr Lakshmi Shah and TIDCO MD Ch Sridhar were among those present.

