AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Ys Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday paid tributes to noted Telugu playwright Gurajada Venkata Apparao on the occasion of his 159th birth anniversary. Tributes to the great Telugu poet Gurajada Venkata Apparao. The Telugu motherland will not forget the literary giant, social reformer, and great man who unequivocally condemned superstitious beliefs, he tweeted.

మహాకవి, తెలుగుజాడ గురజాడ వెంకట అప్పారావు గారి జయంతి సందర్భంగా వారికి ఘన నివాళి. సాహితీ దిగ్గజం, సంస్కరణవాది, మూఢాచారాలను నిర్ద్వందంగా ఖండించిన ఆ మహనీయుని మరువదు ఈ తెలుగునేల. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 21, 2021

Gurajada Apparao was a dramatist, poet, and writer known for his works in Telugu theatre. He wrote the popular play Kanyasulkam in 1892, which was considered one of the greatest plays in the Telugu language depicting the deplorable condition of widows in traditional Brahmin families in the Andhra region in that period.

A pioneer of Telugu theatre, Gurajada holds the titles Kavisekhara and Abyudaya Kavitha Pithamahudu. He also wrote the famous Telugu patriotic song Desamunu Preminchumanna in 1910.

