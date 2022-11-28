AMARAVATI: Strongly reiterating his commitment to the welfare of the farmers once again, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs.200 crore directly into the bank accounts of 8,68,409 farmers towards input subsidy and YSR Sunna (zero) Vaddi Panta Runalu by pressing the button.

Releasing the amounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) virtually at a high-level meeting at his camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister said the Government has been carrying out various welfare schemes for farmers for the last 3.5 years as it irrevocably believes that the state welfare lies in the farmers’ welfare.

He observed that the input subsidy scheme which aims at compensating the farmers for the crop loss by the end of the same season and the Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu scheme which aims at reducing the interest burden of small, marginal, and actual cultivators, implemented by the state government for the last 3.5 years successively, has become a trendsetter in the country.

Out of the Rs. 200 crores released today, Rs.39.39 crores will be deposited towards input subsidy in the accounts of 45, 998 farmers who have suffered crop loss in the Kharif season, in 2022 due to heavy rains and floods. The balance of Rs. 160.55 crores of the day’s disbursal, will be deposited towards interest subvention into the bank accounts of 8,22,411 small, marginal, and actual cultivators and horticulturists who have obtained crop loans up to Rs. 1 lakh for the Rabi 2020-21 and Kharif -2021 and repaid the same on time. With this, the total amount disbursed so far under the input subsidy scheme in the YSRCP rule comes to Rs. 1834.78 crores.

Hitting out at the TDP rule, he said that while the previous government completely diluted the interest subvention scheme by withholding the payments to farmers to the tune of Rs.1180.66crores between 2014 and 2019, the YSRCP Government so far cleared the payments to the tune of Rs.1834.55crores including the arrears kept pending by the previous government which completely ignored the tenant farmers. With this, the total number of beneficiaries under the interest subvention comes to 73.88 lakh in the past 3.5 years.

With 62 percent of the population depending on agriculture, the YSRCP Government has been systematically implementing the input subsidy and zero-interest schemes in full transparency assessing the crop loss in a scientific manner and displaying the names of beneficiaries at RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras) facilitating social audit and activating a response system that revolves complaints in every July and December, he said.

With the Government implementing the welfare schemes with a strong commitment to the welfare of the farmers, the state has been experiencing good rainfall with the blessings of the Almighty while most of the Mandals were declared drought-hit during the TDP rule as it lacked commitment.

While the people suffered during the TDP rule in most respects, the present Government has been implementing various welfare schemes such as Rythu Bharosa, free crop insurance, input subsidy to farmers, paddy procurement, free power subsidy to farmers including aqua farmers and many other schemes with the sole aim of improving the living standards of people, he added.

Minister for Agriculture, Marketing, Cooperation and Food Processing Kakani Govardhana Reddy, AP Agri Mission Vice Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy, Chief Secretary Dr. Sameer Sharma, Advisor to Government ( Agriculture) I. Tirupal Reddy, Special CS (Agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah, Commissioner ( Horticulture and Sericulture) Dr. S.S. Sridhar, Agriculture Commissioner C. Harikiran and ex-officio Deputy Secretary (Disaster Management-Revenue) Dr. B.R.Ambedkar were among those present.

