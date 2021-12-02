AP CM YS Jagan Tours Flood Affected Kadapa, Chittoor

AMARAVATI/YSR KADAPA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy began his tour of the flood-affected districts of Kadapa and Chittoor for two days from December 2 to interact with affected farmers and visit the breached roads besides holding a review meeting on the relief measures taken there.

He will visit YSR Kadapa and Chittoor districts on Thursday and interact with farmers, visit Annamayya Project and Tirupati.

The Chief Minister reached Kadapa Airport at 12 noon and from there he will reach the helipad set up at Navodaya Vidyalaya in Rajampet from where he will go to Pulputhur village and talk to flood victims there. Then he will inspect the flood-affected areas and then proceed to the Pulputhur Secretariat. After that he will visit Upper Mandapalle village at 1 and inspect the village followed by a trip to the Annamayya project area.

He will return to Navodaya Vidyalaya and participate in the District Review Meeting.

He will leave Renigunta for a tour of the Chittoor district.

On December 3 he will visit Chittoor and Nellore districts and will visit damaged villages along the Penna river. The Chief Minister will also hold review meetings with officials on crop loss and relief measures.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Visit To Flood-Hit Areas In Chittoor on November 2

Before the trip YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with district collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vishakapatnam regarding the situation in the wake of the cyclone in the North Andhra region and discussed the precautionary measures to be taken.

During the review meeting held here on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed the district collectors and officials to set up relief camps at required locations. He instructed the officials to be alert in low-laying areas and ensure no one troubled due to the cyclone.

The State Government has appointed three officers for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vishakapatnam districts each. H. Arun Kumar has been appointed as a special officer for Srikakulam, Kanthilal Dande for Vizianagaram and Syamala Rao for Vishakapatnam district, to monitor relief measures. The Chief Minister directed the special officers to depart to their assigned districts and coordinate and monitor relief works.

Watch: AP CM YS Jagan Tour in Flood Affected Areas In Kadapa