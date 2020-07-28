AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that Rachabanda -- mass contact programme -- will be organized in the villages soon after the COVID-19 situation in the state subsides. As part of this, the chief minister will tour villages, receive their grievances and resolve them at the earliest. He announced this decision during a ‘Spandana’ meeting with district collectors and SPs here on Tuesday. During the meeting, the chief minister reviewed the prevailing COVID-19 situation and measures being enforced to contain the dreaded virus. He instructed the officials that every eligible beneficiary should get the house site patta.

Later, taking to Twitter, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "Collectors should review whether the grievances of the people are being resolved within the stipulated time. Once the COVID-19 situation subsides in the state, I will tour the villages and personally take stock of the implementation of schemes in the state and will address their problems," YS Jagan tweeted.

Stating that the house site pattas would be distributed to 30 lakh eligible women beneficiaries, YS Jagan told the meeting that the works pertaining to the registration of house site pattas should be completed and also plantation should be taken up in housing layouts.

"No beneficiary should raise their hand to say that they did not get a house site patta during the Rachabanda programme. Officials will be made responsible for this," YS Jagan issued a stern message.

Speaking on the deposits of sand, he said sand should be delivered within 72 hours of placing an order for it. He also added that identification of lands for the construction of new medical colleges should be completed immediately.

Adding that schools in the state will be reopened on September 5, he said the Nadu-Nedu (Then-Now) programme works to improve infrastructure in the government schools should be completed by August 31.