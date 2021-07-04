AP CM YS Jagan to Tour Kadapa in July

The Kadapa district collector, Chevuru Harikiran, has directed officials to finish all preparations for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to the district on July 8 and 9.

On Saturday, he met with district officials and Superintendent of Police Karur Karunapathi Nagendra Kumar Anburan to review arrangements.

Despite a significant decrease in coronavirus cases in the district, the Collector advised officials to exercise caution when implementing the SoP because the Chief Minister would interact with the public, including speaking at a public meeting in the Pulivendula and Badvel constituencies.

According to sources, the chief minister will arrive in Kadapa early on July 8 and fly to Idupulapaya by special helicopter with his family to pay tribute to his father, YS Rajasekhar Reddy, at the YSR memorial. Later, he will take part in various developmental programs held on the grounds of the Integrated Sports Complex (ISC) and address a public gathering at the same location.

He will also take part in the Framers’s day program in Rayadurgam, Anantapur district, on the same day.

The chief minister will participate in the development programs in Badvel town on July 9 before departing for Tadipalle that evening. The collector urged people who wanted to meet with the chief minister to bring a Covid-19 test report taken 72 hours prior to the meeting, as required by the SoP.