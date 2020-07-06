AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to tour in Kadapa district for two days on July 7th and 8th. CM to visit Idupulapaya along with his family in honour of his father, the late CM Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy Jayanthi on July 8.

District officials following the standard Operational Protocol (SOP) in the wake of COVID-19, to avoid an inconvenience to CM during his tour.

The police department has made all the security arrangements at Kadapa, RK Valley Triple IT.

Additional PS K Nageswar Reddy released the CM tour schedule on Sunday.

On June 7 CM will start at 3.30 pm from his home in Tadepalli and will reach Gannavaram airport to fly to Idupalapaya.

YS Jagna will land at the Kadapa airport on June 7 evening, and will travel to Idupalapaaya on a helicopter, will stay overnight in the Idupalapaaya Guest House.

YS Jagan would pay tributes to his father late YS Rajasekhara Reddy at YSR ghat at Idupulapaya Village on June 8.

CM will inaugurate a new building at RGUKT near YSR circle, RK valley and will lay teh foundation stone to 3 MW solar plant on June 8.

After that CM will return back to Idupalapaaya guest house. YS Jagan will reach to Kadapa airport, from there he returns back to his residence at Tadeepalli.

Ahead of CM visit to Kadapa, district C Harikiran along with Joint Collector Saikanth Varma and SP KKN Anburajan has already inspected arrangements at Idupalapaya on Saturday.

Officers had inspected the YSR Ghat, the statue of YSR, newly-constructed IIIT classrooms, helipad and other places where CM is scheduled to visit. In view of COVID-19 spread, only limited people will be allowed at all the events following social distance