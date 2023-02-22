VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a warm send-off to the outgoing Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and his wife at the Gannavaram airport here on Wednesday.

Demonstrating gratitude and showing utmost respect, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister bent down and touched the feet of Harichandan as the latter was about to fly to Raipur of Chhattisgarh, where he will assume the Governor's post in the new state.

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, AP Agri Mission Vice Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy, Chief Secretary Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, Legislative Council Chairman K. Moshen Raju, senior officials, and people’s representatives accompanied the Chief Minister to the airport to see off the outgoing Governor and his wife.

During an official farewell commemoration on Tuesday night, the Chief Minister recalled that at a time when the relations between state governments and Governors were marred by controversies, Harichandan brought more decorum and dignity to the gubernatorial post by facilitating utmost coordination between various constitutional bodies. The outgoing Governo during his address said that he cannot forget the affection shown by Chief Minister Sri Jagan Mohan Reddy and he always maintained good relations with him and treated him as a member of his family. He said a number of welfare schemes have been implemented by the Chief Minister and when he asked the CM how so many schemes can be implemented, the Chief Minister said that somehow God will bless the govt. in its efforts.

