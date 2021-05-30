AP CM YS Jagan Tops Social Media Trends

YS Jagan took oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on May 30, 2019, after winning with a record majority of 151 out of a total of 175 seats in the state's general election and 22 out of a total of 25 seats in the legislature.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the first Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh who created history by occupying a majority of seats. Now, AP people are celebrating two years of rule by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Twitter. The hashtag '#2YearForYSJaganAneNenu ' is trending on Twitter and topped the trend nationwide on Sunday. This hashtag has been tweeted by a million people in less than two and a half hours.

On Saturday by 10 pm, all the hashtags of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and photos were trending at No.1 in the country. All the old hashtags of YS Jagan's birthday and one year of Jagan ane nenu are back on the trending list.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has won the hearts of people of the state by keeping his promises to them. The state's people say that they can see YS Rajashekar Reddy in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy