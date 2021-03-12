AP CM YS Jagan Thoughts On YSRCP Formation Day

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in remembrance of the YSRCP party foundation day shared his thoughts on Twitter.

CM YS Jagan talking about the day the YSRCP party was founded, shared in a Twitter post saying, "Aiming to achieve the great leader's (YSR's) aspirations, the YSR Congress Party has laid the foundation on the virtues of values and credibility. I would like to thank the people who stood by me during this difficult ten-year journey, the leaders who walked with me, and the activists who followed me. #YSRCPFormationDay."

మహానేత ఆశయ సాధనే లక్ష్యంగా, విలువలు విశ్వసనీయతల పునాదులపై వైఎస్సార్ కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ పురుడు పోసుకుంది. ఈ పదేళ్ల ప్రయాణంలో కష్ట సుఖాల్లో నాకు అండగా నిలిచిన ప్రజలకు, నాతో కలిసి నడిచిన నాయకులకు, నా వెన్నంటి ఉన్న కార్యకర్తలకు ధన్యవాదాలు తెలియజేస్తున్నాను.#YSRCPFormationDay — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 12, 2021

On this occasion, the Chief Minister thanked one and all who joined his YSR Congress Party 11 years ago and stayed with him through thick and thin.

The party supremo also spoke about the values and virtues carried forward with the foundation of the YSRCP party for the welfare of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP MLA Roja Selvamani also tweeted and thanked CM YS Jagan, "10 years ago on this day, we embarked upon a journey to fulfill the dreams & aspirations of every single citizen of Andhra Pradesh. On #YSRCPFormationDay, I wholeheartedly thank Hon'ble Chief Minister @ysjagan Garu for envisioning this dream & helping us accomplish it. @YSRCParty."

10 years ago on this day, we embarked upon a journey to fulfil the dreams & aspirations of every single citizen of Andhra Pradesh. On #YSRCPFormationDay, I wholeheartedly thank Hon'ble Chief Minister @ysjagan garu for envisioning this dream & helping us accomplish it.@YSRCParty pic.twitter.com/Ox9V1y3XYC — Roja Selvamani (@RojaSelvamaniRK) March 12, 2021

And many other leaders too poured in their wishes on this historic day of celebrations. The 11th Foundation Day (Formation Day) of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is being celebrated on a grand note across the state. Many service programs have been organized to mark the YSRCP Foundation Day.