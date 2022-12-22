AP CM YS Jagan Thanks YSRCP Cadre

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said he was ‘truly overwhelmed by the affection’ shown by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) cadre. YS Jagan thanked everyone for celebrating his birthday and sending their warm greetings to him.

All politicians cutting across party lines, actors and celebrities extended greetings to the Chief Minister on his birthday on December 21.

On this occasion, YSRCP cadre conducted a mega blood donation drive. A record 1.30 lakh people registered and donated their blood at the camps. Previously, this record was held by a South African national. YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy congratulated Challa Madhusudan Reddy and the staff and cadre who made the blood donation drive a grand success.

I thank you all for your kind wishes. I am truly overwhelmed by the affection shown by my @YSRCParty family. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) December 22, 2022

