AP CM YS Jagan Thanks Electorate For YSRCP Victory in Badvel

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his gratitude to the Badvel electorate for the resounding victory of the YSR Congress Party in the Badvel Assembly Constituency Bypolls on Tuesday after the counting of votes had taken place today. The ruling YSRCP has won the Badvel Assembly bye-election in YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh with a thumping majority of more than a 90,000 vote margin, beating the BJP and Congress Candidates. The YSRCP had a total of 1,12,211 votes declared in its favour, followed by the BJP with 21,678 votes and the Congress with 6,205.

Taking to Twitter, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his message to the people of Badvel said, " I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all my sisters, brothers, and the people who ensured a resounding victory in the Badvel Assembly by-elections. My congratulations to Dr. Dasari Sudha for her winning the elections. This stupendous victory was possible only by the grace of God, and with all your blessings. I consider this victory as your blessings for a people’s democracy and good governance, and I will strive to work harder for doing more good, " he tweeted in Telugu.

Check YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Tweet here:

దేవుడి దయ, మీ అందరి చల్లని దీవెనల వల్లే ఇంతటి ఘన విజయం సాధ్యమైంది. ఈ గెలుపు ప్రజాప్రభుత్వానికి, సుపరిపాలనకు మీరిచ్చిన దీవెనలుగా భావిస్తూ.. మరింత మంచి చేసేందుకు కృషి చేస్తాను. 2/2 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 2, 2021

