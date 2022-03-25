AMARAVATI: Terming the State Budget 2022-23 as People’s Budget, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that three years' performance reflected the mandate in local bodies with transparent governance.

Speaking on the 13th day of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Sessions here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that a budget of Rs 2.56 lakh crore has been introduced for the year 2022-23 reflecting the election manifesto, which fulfills the aspirations of the public in both welfare and development. He stated that 95 percent of the poll promises were fulfilled in three years, despite reduced revenue due to Covid-19, adding that the government stood by people at all times.

The Chief Minister revealed that those who voted for the TDP in the past are now with the government, as they have witnessed the corruption-free welfare governance and hence gave a huge mandate in the local body polls without falling for the opposition’s cheap politics.

Going into the details he said that in the current financial year, Rs 55,000 crore was credited through DBT and another Rs 17305 crore was spent on Non-DBT schemes.

Later, the Chief Minister released the welfare calendar for 2022-2023 fiscal, stressing that the government is implementing various schemes and programmes for the welfare and development of all sections of the society as per the schedule.

April 2022

First phase of Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, YSR Zero Interest loans to Women

May -2022

First phase of Vidya Deevena, YSR Free Crop Insurance, Matsyakara Bharosa

June 2022

Jagananna Amma Vodi

July 2022

Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, YSR Vahana Mitra, Kapu Nestam, Jagananna Thodu, Pending releases to the left over beneficiaries.

August 2022

Second phase Vidya Deevena, Industrial Incentives to MSME, YSR Nethanna Nestham.

September 2022

YSR Cheyuta

October 2022

Second Phase of YSR Rytu Bharosa, second phase of Vasathi Deevena

November 2022

Third phase of Vidya Deevena and YSR Zero Interest Loans for farmers

December 2022

EBC Nestham, YSR Law Nestham and Pending releases to the left over beneficiaries.

January 2023

Third Phase of YSR Rythu Bharosa, YSR Aasara, Increase of YSR Pension amount.

February 2023

Fourth phase of Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Chedhodu

March 2023

Third phase of Vasathi Deevena

Speaker Tammineni Seetaram adjourned the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly sine die after passing Appropriation Bill 2022 and Appropriation (No 2) Bill 2022 by voice vote here on Friday.

