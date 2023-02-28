AP CM YS Jagan Tenali Tour Itinerary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will visit Tenali in Guntur district on Tuesday.

On this occasion, as part of the third instalment of the fourth year, YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan, input subsidy will be distributed to the farmers who lost their crops recently.

Here's AP CM YS Jagan's Tenali schedule..

- CM YS Jagan will leave Tadepalli residence at 9.50 am on Tuesday and reach Tenali at 10.15 am.

- At 10.35 a.m. he will reach the open meeting venue near Market Yard.

- The third instalment of YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan in the fourth year, input subsidy distribution program for farmers who have recently lost crops will be credited to farmers' accounts with the click of a button.

- CM will leave the venue at 12.45 hrs and reach Tadepalli residence at 1.10 hrs.