Joginathunipalem (Anakapalli Dt): Reiterating the Government’s policy of decentralization, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said politics is all about keeping up promises and welfare but not publicity mongering.

Addressing a huge public meeting here on Friday, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has drawn a contrast between his welfare governance with the previous Government that has betrayed all sections of people and Chandrababu Naidu’s craze for publicity at the cost of human lives. Politics is not about show business, film shootings, posing for cameras and drones but it is keeping up promises and rolling out welfare schemes, he said and reiterated that TDP did no good to the people but cheated all sections of society including employees, SCs, BCs, students, unemployed and DWACRA groups.

Stretching further the contrast between the welfare measures and the publicity mania of Chandrababu, the Chief Minister said that politics is sticking to assurances given in the election manifestoes, staying committed to decentralization for balanced regional growth, striving to see smiles in every family of SCs, STs, BCs and the downtrodden of the society and changing the landscape of the rural economy with innovative schemes but not cinema shooting, acting, drama, and other theatrics.

He remarked that the YSRCP is waging a war with a decayed political system controlled by the gang of four comprising Chandrababu Naidu, his foster son Pawan Kalyan and his friendly media. Unlike the TDP that cheated every section of society, YSRCP would only do what it says and would say what it does. The Government would fulfill every promise made in the manifesto and make everyone feel proud for having a committed leader.

When we think of Chandrababu Naidu only two things, backstabbing and cheating would come to our mind and the foster son, who came into politics fourteen years ago but failed to win even a single seat, is carrying Chandrababu Naidu on his shoulders and parroting his script.

People are wondering what misfortune has befallen them in form of Naidu and Pawan Kalyan who always think of alternative states, alternative people, and alternative wives. While the number of social security pensioners has gone up from 39 lakhs in the previous government to 62.30 lakhs now, the yellow media is spreading canards to bring Naidu back for selfish ends, he said adding that TDP only pursued a policy of plunder, stash and devour.

Naidu who had cheated every section of society is trying to show that large crowds are attending his road shows by conducting meetings in congested lanes and showing drone visuals for the sake of publicity and hoodwinking people and their safety. There is no reason to think that people would come to the meetings of Naidu who failed even to provide drinking water to the people in his Kuppam constituency and make it a revenue division, he said.

