AP CM YS Jagan Tears Into Opposition

Narasaraopet, April 7: In a scathing attack on TDP and its allies, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Opposition is jittery and green with jealousy as the welfare schemes have been providing a groundswell of popularity to the State Government.

Coming down heavily on Opposition and a section of media for equating the State with crisis-ridden Sri Lanka, he reiterated that there is no medicine for their jealousy.

Speaking at the volunteers felicitation programme here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that the TDP leaders are criticising the YSRCP government as they are unable to digest the welfare schemes being implemented in a transparent manner.

He advised them not to be so jealous, as it can lead to health issues and can sometimes be fatal.

Terming Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and their friendly media as a bunch of thieves, who are desperate power-mongers to loot the State, he said that the gang has taken up a smear campaign to defame the government by sitting in Hyderabad. Going further aggressive, the Chief Minister said that the State was looted and pushed into a debt trap during the TDP regime. Stating that he was fighting such unscrupulous elements, he urged people not to believe the words of Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, and certain media houses.

Referring to the malacious reports carried by a section of media about his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the Chief Minister said that the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, and questioned the media houses whether they were hiding under any carpet during the conversation.

He said that TDP is worried about their deposits as they knew that people are quite happy with the current government and thus are conspiring to defame the government. ‘If their rival party is in power, they want to fight together so as to prevent any split in anti-establishment vote,’ he said, adding that the gang has no agenda other than malicious propaganda.