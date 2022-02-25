AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday called on the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishanker on the phone to discuss the steps for the safe repatriation of Telugu students stranded in Ukraine. The Chief Minister conducted a high-level meeting with the Chief Secretary Dr. Sameer Sharma, CMO officials, Advisor Jitesh Sharma, and Government media advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy at the Camp Office, about the crisis related to the students and people from the State stuck in Ukraine after the Russian attack on Thursday.

The External Affairs Minister informed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the Central Government was taking all possible measures for the safe return of Indian students and nationals. He said that the Government was in the process of making arrangements to bring in the stranded Indian nationals by road through the countries surrounding Ukraine like Hungary, Poland, the Slovak Republic, and Romania.

State Officials appraised the Chief Minister about the steps taken so far by the Government including the emergency helpline numbers created for students to contact. The Chier Minister instructed officials to set up call centers at the district collecter levels. He said that communication should be established with every AP student and individual there. He said that officials should talk to them and enquire about their well-being and ensure measures for their safety. Officials should consult with the Central government officials from time to time and provide appropriate guidance to those stranded, YS Jagan directed. Any information received from the Telugu people in Ukraine should be forwarded to the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs, he said.

The Chief Minister also ordered for providing assistance from the State’s end if necessary in the evacuation of the stranded citizens by special aircrafts.

