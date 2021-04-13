Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in Plava Nama Samvatsara Ugadi celebrations at the camp office here on Tuesday and released the Panchangam.

Priests of Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) blessed the Chief Minister with vedic hymns and presented him the TTD Panchangam and Prasadam.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the meaning of Palva is a Ship and the Siddanthi also said the upcoming year will be good. The Chief Minister wished for abundant rainfall, good luck to famers, and every sister to be happy. He also wished every house in the state to prosper and everyone should win in war against COVID and wished a very happy Ugadi to all.

After the Panchanga Sravanam, the Siddanthi has blessed the Chief Minsiter and presented Ugadi Pachadi. The Chief Minister has felicitated Government Siddanthi Kappaganthula Subbaraju Somayajulu, Chief Priest of Durga Malleshwara swami temple Sri Lingambatla Durga Prasad, Sri A V K Narasimhacharyulu, priest of Markapuram in Prakasam district, Mamillapalli Mruthyunjaya Prasad, priest of Tenali in Guntur district and Deputy Chief Priest Kota Ravi Kumar and Vedic scholar RVS Yajulu.

Later, the Chief Minister released government calander along with Vyavasaya Panchangam prepared by Agricultural University.

Ministers Vellampalli Srinivas, Mutthmsetti Srinivas Rao and other officials were present on the occasion.