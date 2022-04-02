AP CM YS Jagan Takes Part in Ugadi Celebrations

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy has participated in the Ugadi celebrations at the camp office here on Saturday.

Attired in traditional dhoti and kanduva, the Chief Minister graced the event and extended greetings to all the people present on the occasion. The priests of Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) welcomed him with Poornakumbham and festivities were held in a traditional way depicting Telugu culture. The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the statue of former Chief Minister Dr. YS Rajashekar Reddy which was set up near the special stage. Later, he interacted with the children who were present on the occasion. The Chief Minister said the name of the year 'Subhakriti' has good in it and hoped that God's grace and people's blessings give more strength to the state government to do more good to the people of the state.

Panchanga Sravanam’ was conducted by astrologer Kappagantula Subbarama Somayajulu. The Siddanti has presented 'Ugadi Pacchadi' to the Chief Minister and his wife. The Chief Minister has felicitated Somayaji. Later, the priests of TTD, Durga Temple, and Vedic scholars have blessed the Chief Minister and his wife with Vedic chants and presented Theertha Prasadam.

The Chief Minister along with his wife has unveiled State Government's Welfare Calendar, Vyavasaya Panchangam 2022-23, Udhyanavana Panchangam 2022-23, Shilparamam calendar of the Cultural Department, and a book titled ' Aameku Thoduga Nyaya Devatha' penned by AP Women Commission Member Jayasri.

Later, the Chief Minister launched a book titled ' Telugu Sahityam, Samaajam Charitra- Rendu vela samvatsaralu' written by Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad. The Chief Minister has unveiled the image of Decentralised Administration for Good Governance designed by the department of language and culture director R Mallikarjuna Rao. A delegation of IAS officers' wives association has handed over a cheque of financial assistance to CMRF to the Chief Minister.

Deputy Chief Minister ( Excise) K Narayana Swamy, Endowment Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, MPs Vijayasai Reddy and Mopidevi Venkatramana, Govt Advisor ( Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Govt Advisor (Communications) GVD Krishna Mohan, other officials and public representatives were present on the occasion.