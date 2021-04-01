AP CM YS Jagan Takes COVID Jab, Kick-starts Vaccination Programme

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took the COVID-19 vaccine today at the Ward Secretariat Number 140 in the 6th line of Bharathpet area in Guntur district. The Chief Minister was accompanied his wife YS Bharathi for the vaccination session. Earlier he inaugurated the vaccination program in the ward secretariats as part of the vaccination drive across the State from April 1.

The Chief Minister is on a visit to Guntur and Vijayawada to launch the COVID-19 vaccination centre and kick-start the vaccination drive In the State. The State Government plans to vaccinate more than one crore people across the state over a period of one month. The Central Government has issued guidelines for the vaccination procedure for those above the age of 45.

Also Read: COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Citizens Over 45 and Above Will Be Vaccinated From April 1

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita and Guntur District Collector Vivek Yadav on Wednesday inspected the Vaccine Centre, Vaccine Room and Observation Room where Chief Minister YS Jagan was to be vaccinated.

Also Read: Nilam Sawhney Takes Charge As State Election Commissioner