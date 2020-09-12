TIRUMALA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be on a two-day tour of Tirumala starting from September 23. He will take part in this year’s Brahmotsavams of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at the Tirumala hill shrine on this occasion. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will also be visiting Tirumala during this time and together with the AP CM, will take part in a few events.

AP CM YS Jagan will reach Tirumala in the evening of September 23. He will attend the famous ritual of Garuda Seva, the celestial procession, during which he will present traditional silk robes to the processional deity on behalf of the state government. On September 24, the chief minister will pay a visit to the temple and have a darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Later, together with the Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, YS Jagan is likely to take part in a Sundarakanda recitation event at the Naada Neerajanam mandapam. Both the chief ministers will subsequently participate in the foundation-laying ceremony for the Karnataka Guest House that will be built in Tirumala hill town. Following this programme, YS Jagan will return to the Padmavati Guest House where he will have breakfast before heading for his journey back to Tadepalli.