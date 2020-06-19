AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at 5 pm to discuss the India-China border situation. The CM will participate in the meeting to be held through a video conference.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to CM YS Jagan over phone and briefed him about the meeting to be held on Friday, an official statement from the CMO read.

This is the first time since the eruption of border tensions in April that the PM has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the conflict.

"In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister @narendramodi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 pm on 19th June. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting," the PMO had tweeted on June 17.

The timing of the meeting is important because the BJP-led government is under pressure from all political parties, especially the Congress, to issue a detailed statement over the issue.

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a Colonel were killed in the violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. This is the first such incident in the last 45 years reflecting massive escalation in the five-week border row.