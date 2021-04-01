AP CM YS Jagan To Take COVID Shot Today In Guntur

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to visit Guntur and Vijayawada today. He will launch the COVID-19 vaccination center in ward secretariat in Guntur and will take the COVID vaccine.

Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, city Kavati Manohar Naidu, deputy mayor, municipal commissioner C Anuradha and other senior officials visited the ward secretariat on Monday and inspected the arrangements.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan will reach the ward secretariat located in the 6th line of Bharatpet, Guntur by 11:10 am. Later, he will take COVID shot and will be kept under observation from 11:25 am to 11:55 am. He will discuss with the medical staff and would return to Tadepalli by afternoon.

YS Jagan will attend an orientation program held at the A-Convention Centre in Vijayawada at 3 pm. The mayors, deputy mayors, municipal chairmen, and vice-chairmen of Vijaywada would take part in the program. The program will take place from 3:00 - 3:25 PM. He will then reach his residence in Tadepalli at 3:30 pm.