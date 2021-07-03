AP CM YS Jagan For Swift Inquiry Into Atrocity Cases

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, asserted that there should be no delay in assisting victims of atrocity and said the focus should be laid on every case and justice should be delivered to victims. The officials informed the Chief Minister that the government is proving a job to the father of the Victim in the Kurnool incident and her mother is being continued in her job at the dispensary in Kurnool. They said a counter is being filed in High Court seeking CBI enquiry regarding the case and added that a house site of five cents and five acres of agricultural land is identified to support the victim's family. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to pay attention in every case and ensure justice is served to the victims.

Details of Disha cases in which the charge sheet was filed within seven days.

Rape cases- 34, Rape & POCSO cases -49, POCSO cases- 79, Violence against Women- 524, other cases- 829. Total cases 1515.

Details of Disha cases in which the charge sheet was filed within fifteen days.

Rape cases- 76, Rape & POCSO cases -106, POCSO casee - 174, Violence against Women- 1075, other cases- 1815, Total cases- 3246.

DISHA IMPACT

Sheets opened: Cyberbullying sheets -1531, Sexual offenders - 2017, Database Created and Sexual offenders geo-tagged- 2,11,793. 143 people were punished for crimes against women after Disha initiatives were taken.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Women and Child Welfare Minister Thaneti Vanitha, DGP Goutam Sawang, Transportation Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Home Department Principal Secretary Kumar Viswajith, Finance Secretary KVV Satyanarayana, Women and Child Welfare Director Kritika Shukla, Intelligence Chief K V Rajendranath Reddy, Disha special officer Deepika Patil and other officials were present.